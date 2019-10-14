Fortnite game ends, leaves player screens with tiny black hole

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Anybody looking forward to playing Sunday’s live Fortnite event called, “The End,” couldn’t have imagined it would live up to its name so literally.

Just after 2 p.m., millions of players saw their screens turn into a tiny black hole after the game went out of existence.

Now, players around the world are wondering what will happen next with servers down and the black hole still on screens. 

After logging on, players saw a Dusty Divot rocket launch into the air, according to Forbes

Multiple rockets then came out of various rifts and went randomly around the map before finally settling in one spot in front of the suspended-in-time meteor.

The meteor then went into an uber-rift and came out flanked by a few rockets, which split and hit various points around the map while the meteor pressed into the Zero Point force field at Loot Lake. 

At that point, everyone was flung completely off of the map and sucked into a vortex.

Now, the big question is, “What will happen next and when?” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Bus Driver Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Driver Abuse"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19"

Joint bank accounts NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joint bank accounts NBC News"

Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl"

Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser"

Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial"

TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver"

Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders"

Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence"

Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston"

Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day"

Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News