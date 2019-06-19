Four former high school students facing sexual assault charges

Four former Texas high school students are facing sexual assault charges against their classmates.

The assaults date back to 2016 and 2017 while the four teens were attending La Vernia High School in Wilson County.



They are identified as Dustin Norman, Alejandro Ibarra, Christian Brock Roberts and Colton Patrick Weidner.

Norman and Ibarra are accused of using a shampoo bottle or cardboard rod to assault their two victims.

Roberts and Weidner are accused of assaulting at least four victims, allegedly using a flashlight during their attacks.

All four are being indicted on sexual assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.