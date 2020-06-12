Four injured after ambulance crashes into toll booth

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — Four people are injured after an ambulance crashed into a toll booth in Grady County.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Jackson County ambulance hit a toll booth, closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of the traffic on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike between Chickasha and Newcastle.

The driver of the ambulance was going eastbound when it hit the toll booth, officials say.

“As she entered the gate, she struck the crash attenuator. After striking the attenuator, she proceeded through the gate, struck a toll booth which had the toll attendant inside the toll booth itself,” said Lt. Kerry Massie.

Four people were injured during the incident: two paramedics, one patient and a toll booth worker.

All were flown to the hospital.

One paramedic was treated and released, and the other is in good condition. The toll booth worker was rushed to the hospital and then treated and released.

The patient’s condition is said to be serious.

Troopers say they have an idea of what happened.

“Our theory at this point and it’s a theory, is that the driver fell asleep, bounced off one of the barriers and once they hit the barrier they hit that concrete over there where the toll booth is,” said Capt. Kurt McKean with OHP.

The turnpike authority says they’ll work around the clock to fix major damage to the canopy and toll booth before they reopen.