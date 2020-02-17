1  of  2
Four injured in shooting at Midland bar

MIDLAND (Big 2/Fox 24) — Four people are in local hospitals following a shooting at a Midland bar.

According to the Midland Police, officers were called to a shots fired at “Your Place Bar” on West Wall Street around 8:26 p.m. Sunday night.

While investigating, officers learned multiple shots were fired between members of a motorcycle gang and four people were injured, according to a release.

All four have been transported to local hospitals and their conditions are currently unknown.

Police officials say the suspects were last seen headed west towards Odessa.

This is a developing story. As Texoma’s Homepage learns more details throughout the day, we will update this story. Stick with us for the latest.

