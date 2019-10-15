Four inmates repeatedly escaped Texas prison and returned with booze and phones, officials say

Four men who escaped from the Federal Prison Complex in Beaumont, Texas, are arrested Friday night. Authorities say the men repeatedly escaped the prison so they could acquire whiskey and cellphones, which they would take back to the prison.Jefferson County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office

BEAUMONT (NBC News) — Four inmates who repeatedly escaped from a federal prison in Texas so they could return with whiskey and cellphones were back in custody after they were finally caught in the act, authorities said.

Acting on “repeated reports” that prisoners were regularly escaping from and returning to the Federal Prison Complex in Beaumont, U.S. marshals and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies lay in wait for them Friday night, said Crystal Holmes, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

About 10:30 p.m., they spotted four men leaving the prison grounds and cutting through a neighboring ranch, Holmes said. When marshals arrested them, they were carrying contraband in bags, including whiskey and cellphones, she said.

The men were identified as Julian Lemus, 34; Leo Martinez, 25; Silevstre Rico, 35; and Robert Young, 45. They were being held in the LaSalle Correctional Facility on charges of escape.

Authorities made no further information available, including why the men were in prison.