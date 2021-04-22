Four-way race for mayor in Henrietta heats up

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — With the May 1st election right around the corner, the race for mayor in Henrietta is heating up.

It’s Trish Alford’s first time running for elected office.

“I’ve lived in Henrietta for about 26 years. I grew up in Wichita Falls and graduated from the high school, Wichita Falls High School, and then I went on to pursue a degree in criminal justice,” Alford said.

Along with Shelley O’Malley, Alford is one of two women running in the four-way race for Henrietta mayor.

“I know the city very well and as I previously said I’ve lived in the area for over 20 years and always wanted to participate,” Alford said.

In addition to Alford and O’Malley, current Mayor Howard Raeke is facing challenger Roy Boswell in one of the largest races for mayor in the city’s history.

“We are thankful to be situated where we are and like I say, we’ve got room for growth. We’ve got friendly people. Our tax rates aren’t bad. I don’t know what else a guy could want. Just come move to Henrietta,” Boswell said.

Boswell, a long-time friend of Raeke, works in the Clay County Senior Center where Raeke frequents and said he will continue along the path of growth set out by the current Mayor.

“I would like to continue his legacy. Mr. Raeke has done a great job but there comes a time when we need fresh blood and with that fresh blood comes fresh ideas,” Boswell said.

Howard Raeke has run unopposed since he became Mayor Pro-Tempore in 2016.

“I want to continue with what we got and we’ve got people running who have got an agenda,” Raeke said.

Outside of Boswell, Raeke is skeptical of what others will do if they are elected.

“We have one person who is spending money on advertising and I can’t see why because there is nothing there. I think the mayor gets $100 a month and that’s it. Practically wear out pens signing stuff,” Raeke said.

All bets are off as voters head to the polls on May 1st.