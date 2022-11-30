WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fourth of the young men who stole a horse honoring two McNiel students has pleaded guilty, just over two years since the theft.

Dakota James, 20, was sentenced in 78th District Court to 8 years probation and a $6,000 fine.

All four defendants were sentenced to probation, but one, Zachary Kaiser of Bowie violated his probation within months and was sentenced to two years in state jail.

The parents of Lauren Landavazo had requested all four be given probation and a second chance to make good. Landavazo died after being shot multiple times while walking home from McNiel School in 2016, and her friend Makayla Smith was badly wounded.

The “Forever” horse in their memory was replaced at McNiel Junior High in June 2021.