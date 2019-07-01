Look forward to Fourth of July events around Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

There’ll be a lot of great events in Texoma this week to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Here is a list of just some of the many events happening.

On July 2, The Museum Of North Texas History along with Park Place Christian Church (4400 Call Field Road & University) are hosting the Red, White & Blue Concert.

This program will showcase songs which have stirred our Patriotism through the years!

Kenny and Susan Mayo and the band, Post Oak, will be performing. A hamburger dinner is included with ticket purchase. Tickets are $25 and $20 for Museum Members and Veterans.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Clay County judges, attorneys, clerks, courthouse employees, and the public are invited to attend a formal reading of the United States Declaration of Independence. It’s happening at ten in the morning on the steps of the Clay County Courthouse.

The annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers groups affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. In years past, members of TCDLA have volunteered to hold readings in each of the 254 county seats in Texas.

Then ON the fourth, the Wichita County Heritage Society will host the 35th Annual Old-Fashioned Fourth Of July Celebration and Most Patriotic Parade.

It starts at 8:15 a.m. at 9th Street and Ohio Avenue. It’s free to enter the parade and ribbons will be given out in four categories for being most patriotic. The parade begins at nine, after which the Kell House will host an old fashioned salute to America including a cake-walk, face painting, yard games and more. All the fun goes until noon.

Then that night 4th in the Falls is happening at the MPEC. It starts at four and will feature a vendor mall, kids zone, inflatables, food trucks, live music and more.

Clint Vines and the Hard Times are performing and headlining this year.

The 20-minute firework display is set to begin around 9:30 p.m. It’s free to attend and you are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs or blankets.

For Henrietta residents, you will be allowed to purchase and shot your fireworks off at Hapgood Park on the fourth. There will also be hot dogs, chips, and drinks available for purchase at the concession stand.

The fun doesn’t stop after the Fourth of July though. Over in Burkburnett, the city will be putting on its Celebrate Freedom Fireworks Show on July 5. There’ll be a fireworks show and music, along with some fun activities like bounce houses and face painting. If you get hungry there’ll be food trucks there as well. Music will be the Chris Shackleford band and Casy Pilgreen. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

On July 6, a free 5K will end with a bang. The Fans of Freedom 5K is being put on by the Veterans’ Reintegration and Relaxation Center, a local Veteran’s nonprofit in the start-up phase. Unlike most 5Ks that start in the morning this one is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sikes Lake. The evening will have live music from Ben Atkins, Clint Vines, and Fight the Good Fight, food vendors from around town, a silent auction, and a 9 p.m. firework display at the end of the 5K.

For $15 you can pre-order a t-shirt with the money going toward the center. For more information on the t-shirt, you can call 940-228-6101.