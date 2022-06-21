(The Hill) – Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Tuesday said that witnesses testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are laying out a “huge, stunning and clear moment” showing a lack of evidence to support former President Trump’s claims of an unfair election in 2020.

MacCallum said Democrats on the committee are likely to use division among Republicans about whether to believe Trump’s claims about the election as a political tool in the coming midterm and presidential contests.

“It will be extremely useful in coming campaigns, especially the presidential, when you look back at what we have in terms of the Mike Pence part of all of this,” MacCallum said. “So it is a political discussion. It is very compelling and the lack of evidence is the huge, stunning, clear moment here where these people are saying look I supported you, please give me something to work with, and it simply doesn’t materialize.”

MacCallum’s comments came during Fox’s live continuous coverage of the committee’s fourth public hearing on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) told lawmakers that he repeatedly pressed Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to prove claims of election fraud after the 2020 election, and said that Giuliani failed to produce any evidence.

“My recollection, he said, ‘We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence,’” Bowers said.

The theme of Tuesday’s hearing is the pressure campaign that Trump and his top aides put on state and local officials to help them overturn the results of the election.