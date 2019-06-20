Frank and Joe’s expands to second location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

Frank and Joe’s opened its doors three years ago and in January the business saw a need for a second location.

“We didn’t even know how busy we were going to be at our current location,” co-founder Jessica Edwards said.

The new location will be on the corner of 9th Street and Brook Avenue, something that Edwards said should help business brew pretty quick.

“We really wanted to connect with the hospital. We feel like this area itself is a little underserved. The hospital is one of our biggest employers in Wichita Falls,” Edwards said.

Frank and Joe’s serves coffee, teas and iced beverages. The support that people have shown this locally owned business is what has allowed Murray and Edwards to expand their Business.

“The community support has been just amazing and it helped us grow that location big enough to where now we can open another location and serve a different part of our city,” Edwards said.

Frank and Joes’ Hospital District will be more of a grab and go coffee shop, but they will have seating available, and Edwards said she’s excited about this new journey, bringing convenience to those saving lives on a daily basis.

Franks and Joe’s Hospital District location will be offering fresh fruit juices, which will be a new menu item.

Edwards said she plans on opening in the month or two.