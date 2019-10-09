Frankenstein at the Backdoor Theatre

*Warning: This show does contain themes of violence and sexual assault.*

Slowly I learnt the ways of humans: how to ruin, how to hate, how to debase, how to humiliate.  And at the feet of my master I learnt the highest of human skills, the skill no other creature owns: I finally learnt how to lie.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic Gothic tale.

Cast

VICTOR FRANKENSTEIN…………………ERIK TEMBLADOR
THE CREATURE…………………BEAU DAMERON
GRETEL…………………SARAH DEAL
GUSTAV…………………PORTER LANCE
KLAUS…………………SEIGEN WALKER
DeLACEY…………………JON KRUEGER
FELIX DeLACEY…………………COLLIN McDONALD
AGATHA DeLACEY…………………ALEXIS GOODMAN
THE FEMALE CREATURE…………………GAYA KHMOYAN
ELIZABETH LaVENZA…………………SIERRA OTTO
CLARICE…………………TRACI ROBERTS
WILLIAM FRANKENSTEIN…………………NATHAN MYERS
MONSIEUR FRANKENSTEIN…………………DAVID CERRETA
EWAN…………………JONATHAN HARTMAN
RAB…………………ALEX DUKE
TOWNSPERSON…………………TRINITY KRONLEIN
TOWNSPERSON…………………EDDIE STEWART

Performance Dates and Times:

October 11th at 7:30 pm
October 12th at 7:30 pm
October 17th at 7:30 pm
October 18th at 7:30 pm
October 19th at 7:30 pm
October 24th at 7:30 pm
October 25th at 7:30 pm
October 26th at 7:30 pm

