Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again.

Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Performance Dates and Times:

July 12th at 7:30 PM

July 13th at 7:30 PM

July 18th at 7:30 PM

July 19th at 7:30 PM

July 20th at 7:30 PM

July 21st at 2:00 PM*

July 25th at 7:30 PM

July 26th at 7:30 PM

July 27th at 7:30 PM

