Free Sports Physicals Provided at URPG's Burkburnett Clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Middle school and high school activities and sports are quickly approaching; before your child gets out on the court or field, make sure he or she is in good physical condition.

United Regional Physician Group’s Burkburnett Clinic will offer free sports physicals for area youth on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointments are necessary, and Texas and Oklahoma physical forms will be available at the clinic, located at 208 S. Red River Expressway, Suite D.

Athletic and marching band pre-participation physicals are required before starting any physical activities – inside or outside – associated with any practice, scrimmage, performance or contest. One physical examination will cover those involved in multiple activities.

For more information, call (940) 764-5700.

