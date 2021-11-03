Free Thanksgiving groceries while prices hit all-time highs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the season of giving and Ibotta is giving away free Thanksgiving dinner in return for one simple request.

Ibotta, the popular rebate app is giving 100% cashback on turkey, stuffing, and select Thanksgiving dinner items purchased at Walmart, and all you have to do is download their app and sign up.

The offer includes a turkey, gravy, corn muffin mix, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola.

After signing up, the items can be redeemed from now until November 24, while supplies last.

Both new and existing app users can take part in this rebate. In order for existing users to receive a turkey, they will need to refer a friend to join the app.

The offers can be shopped at Walmart in-store, online, or curbside pickup.

To sign up for Ibotta and receive a free Thanksgiving dinner head over to their website.