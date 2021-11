WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This year will mark the 35th year the Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett will deliver meals to families in the Burkburnett community.

The meals are available to anyone living within the city limits of Burkburnett.

The Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings that would come with a typical Thanksgiving meal.

Community members can call the Jubilee Christian Center at (940) 569-7344 before November 20 to place an order for a free meal.