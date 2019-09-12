Friendly elk hangs out with hunters

IDAHO (NBC NEWS) — A friendly elk named Elliot is wandering around the Treasure Valley near Boise, Idaho.

One family recently welcomed Elliot when he walked into their campsite and stayed a while.

Last month, Elliot encountered Trevor Chadwick and his family when he wandered into their camp near Bear Valley.

The elk stayed with the group for about five days before wildlife officers came to get him.

Elliot was taken in by some people in Sweet, Idaho in the spring of 2018 as a calf and raised among humans, and now has little fear of strangers.

