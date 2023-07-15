WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A very pleasant start for a Saturday, considering the recent string of triple digit temperatures! Though, we were able to enjoy a bit of a reprieve; unfortunately, it is coming to an end quickly! Tomorrow’s temperatures should remain close to average, if not a little below. However, by Monday the above average heat returns with highs in the triple digits through the workweek.

10 Day Temperature Trend Graphic

In the meantime, along and behind a weak passing cold front, showers and thunderstorms will likely be popping up again by late tonight (Saturday) into early Sunday. There is a small chance that a thunderstorm or two may become severe. The main threat, besides lightning and heavy rainfall, would be strong and potentially damaging wind and wind gusts up to 60mph. The threat lessens for Sunday after around 6am, though there still may be scattered showers.

Thunderstorm Outlook Saturday Night

Thunderstorm Outlook Sunday

Looking at the seven-day forecast, high temperatures will climb to near 110. Heat index values, especially Tuesday and Wednesday will likely feel as though it’s 112-114 degrees. Please, take proper precautions to keep yourself safe from the heat. Drinking enough water is so very important this time of year!