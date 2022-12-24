WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeowner reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets their house on fire.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block Chance Street Saturday morning for a structure fire.

Smoke was seen coming from the back of the house and fire was found in the crawl space under the home. Ashlock said the flames were knocked down quickly and that the fire was started by a forced-air heater that was being used to thaw pipes under the house. No injuries were reported, and the damage was estimated around $3,000.