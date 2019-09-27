Breaking News
WFPD Serves multiple search warrants on illicit massage parlors

Fruit Looted: Orchard’s apples stolen

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) — The owner of Williams Orchard in La Porte County, Indiana says he cannot believe nearly 50,000 apples were stolen from his orchard this past week.

What he does believe is that the person who did it may have been there before.

“Where they chose within the farm, it seems to be someone that is familiar with the farm,” Williams Orchard owner Jon Drummond said.

Drummond says he was going through his weekly checkup on his fruit when he noticed on Saturday that an entire acre of apples was gone.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, the whole block is picked. The entire section is picked through,'” Drummond said.

After realizing someone may have stolen the apples during the week, Drummond called police. Following an initial investigation, Drummond says a new gate with no lock may have been how the thieves got in.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"

College admissions scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "College admissions scam"

Birthdays 9-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-27-19"

Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl meets trooper who saved her life"

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"

UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF"

MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases"

Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1"

Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend"

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News