Fruit Looted: Orchard’s apples stolen

(NBC NEWS) — The owner of Williams Orchard in La Porte County, Indiana says he cannot believe nearly 50,000 apples were stolen from his orchard this past week.

What he does believe is that the person who did it may have been there before.

“Where they chose within the farm, it seems to be someone that is familiar with the farm,” Williams Orchard owner Jon Drummond said.

Drummond says he was going through his weekly checkup on his fruit when he noticed on Saturday that an entire acre of apples was gone.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, the whole block is picked. The entire section is picked through,'” Drummond said.

After realizing someone may have stolen the apples during the week, Drummond called police. Following an initial investigation, Drummond says a new gate with no lock may have been how the thieves got in.

