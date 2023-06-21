FT. SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill Army is testing high-tech weaponry. The LPWS is able to shoot down drones, mortars, and rockets from distance.

The LPWS is based off a weapon originally developed for naval warships, but the army modified the phalanx gun system to protect land bases from air attacks. This weapon uses radar to confirm DECT incoming fire.

They will command the LPWS to fire and destroy the impending threat, “We’ve been having a lot of four, as we would say. The army’s been having a lot of issues with mortar attacks where we can’t defend ourselves. Now, we’ve been given that capability. Now we can save lives. Now we can protect our assets.”

The gun fires seventy-five rounds per second, the bullets themselves are radioactive and are programmed to explode once they launch. Several sets of hands are needed to reload the machine, but only two are needed to operate it. That is one person in the control module and another doing rounds outside.

The command center is responsible for calling out targets, keeping the base safe “Of course, our biggest priority here is not offensive. Our biggest priority is defensive. To protect our personnel equipment. And, you know, more importantly, I know a lot of the families want to see their soldiers come back.”

As of now, this weapon is not deployed into the field, rather it stays on base. However, Echeverria believes that this weapon is the future and could end up on the battlefield.