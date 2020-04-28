Breaking News
Stephens Co. adds two new COVID-19 cases, several counties report new recoveries
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Funeral services set for Bell County Deputy John Rhoden

News

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

John Rhoden

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office has released the funeral plans for Deputy John Rhoden.

Rhoden died early Sunday, April 26th while laying down a spike strip to help stop a high-speed chase. An 18-wheeler hit and killed him near exit 294 of northbound Interstate 35.

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Deputy Rhoden’s body will be escorted from Centex Morturary Services on South 30th Street in Temple to Dossman Funeral Home on North Main Street in Belton.

There will be a full police escort, with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department taking the lead. The route will include Loop 363 and southbound I-35 into Belton. There it will proceed west on 6th Street to Main Street until reaching Dossman Funeral Home.

Well wishers are asked to keep a safe distance from traffic and each other.

Visitation for Deputy Rhoden will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home, and is open to the public.

There will be a private funeral service on Friday, May 1st at 2 p.m. It will be livestreamed by the United States Honor Flag. You will be able to watch that here on FOX44News.com.

Dep. Rhoden will be laid to rest at the Lampasas City Cemetery in Lampasas, where he will receive full police honors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News