Funeral, visitation services set for retired battalion chief Mike Davis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Visitation and funeral services are set for retired Wichita Falls Battalion Chief Mike Davis who died Saturday.

Davis’ visitation will take place Monday, August 19 at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. His funeral is Tuesday, August 20 at Faith Baptist Church at 10 a.m. He will be interred at Crestview Memorial Park.

Davis worked for the Wichita Falls Fire Department for more than 30 years. In September 2018, Davis was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma. He had just been recently transferred to hospice care.



