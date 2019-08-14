Future of Davis uncertain after deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in manslaughter case

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s not known when or if Donny Davis will be tried again for manslaughter after a Clay County jury deadlocked 10 to 2 Tuesday night and a mistrial was declared.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said it won’t be this year because there are no remaining trial dockets on the calendar.

Davis was on trial for the shooting death of Greg Allen Gray in May 2016

Gray’s former girlfriend Macey Choate, whose murder charge was previously dismissed, testified Tuesday before deliberation began.

Choate said she smoked meth the night before and she and Gray had been fighting. She said she was outside when she heard a gunshot.

Davis said he heard them fighting and then woke up later to find Grey’s body in the hallway.

Davis’ attorney told jurors Davis had no motive and Choate’s story changed three times.

Meanwhile, the district attorney told jurors Davis was addicted to meth.

According to the Clay County jail log, Davis remains in custody on the charge.