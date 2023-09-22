WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who broke into a Wichita Falls school has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Police said repeat school burglar Gabriel Scabby broke into a Wichita Falls school twice and has had his probation amended to include jail time, and also five years in prison for drug and auto theft charges. Gabriel Scabby was on probation for the burglaries at Ben Milam Elementary in July and August of 2021.

Scabby now has two six-month jail terms to serve with his probation. In addition, he is sentenced to two five-year prison sentences for drug possession and six months for auto theft. The sentences will all be served concurrently.

Scabby was arrested on Ben Milam grounds on the second break-in after a burglar alarm and motion sensors were activated. Scabby was also recorded on surveillance video. When police arrived on the scene, they found computers, electronic equipment, and overhead projectors in the classrooms that had been tampered with and removed. After a search inside buildings, police expanded it outside and said Scabby was found inside a dumpster about 10 yards from a portable building.