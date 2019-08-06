General and early election dates and locations announced

Early Voting Locations and Hours

CONSOLIDATED POLLING LOCATIONS ELECTION DAY

Election dates

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting will start on October 21 through November 1, 2019, if you are voting in person. If you plan on early voting via mail, applications must be received, not postmarked, by October 25. Applications can be mailed to:

Lori Bohannon

Early Voting Clerk

900 7th Street, Room 250

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

The Offical Canvass of Election and Other Runoff Election, if necessary will be on November 12, 2019. The General Election will be held on November 5.

If a runoff is required is can be anywhere between 20-45 days after the official canvass, and could be anytime between December 2-27, 2019. This date along with the dates for early voting for the runoff would have to be mutually agreed upon by the City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County.

Early voting locations and dates can be found in the images above along with the consolidated locations on election day.