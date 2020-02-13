1  of  2
Breaking News
Iowa Park graduate charged with killing roommate Texas patient tests positive for the Coronavirus at Lackland AFB

Gerber searches for next ‘Spokesbaby’— Here’s how to enter

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you think your little one’s got what it takes to be the next Gerber baby?

Gerber is continuing its annual photo search and all parents with kiddos no older than age 4 are invited to apply.

You have until Feb. 21 to submit photos and videos of your little one.

Babies will be judged on visual appeal, expressiveness, and consistency with Gerber’s heritage “Anything for Baby” mission.

The winning baby will serve as the 2020 Gerber ambassador, also raking in $25,000.

Good luck!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News