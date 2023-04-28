WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers announced their 27 annual Benefit Golf Tournament. The annual event will be at Champions Course at Weeks Park, 4400 Lake Park Drive.

According to a release, this is one-of-two major fundraisers held each year. Entry fee for each golfer is $115 per player or $450 per team.

Registration starts at noon on June 16 with tee off at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go to Crime Stoppers.

They will have door prizes and special prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin. For more information, click here.