WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s election season in Wichita Falls and there is no shortage of events.

To get to know all the candidates on the ballot this November the Patriot Strength Citizen Advocacy Group hosted a citizens Q and A event for local candidates on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Those who attended the event got to hear from their city council candidates over at the forum, and if you missed this one they’ll be hosting the mayoral candidates on October 22, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. At the forum located at 2120 Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls.