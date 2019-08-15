Get up & get down: Elevator music goes live!

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) Visitors hitting Alaska’s Anchorage Museum on First Fridays may be in for a surprise when they move in between floors.

On most First Fridays when admission to the museum galleries are free, musicians perform in the museum’s elevator.

“Originally we just needed some extra space for a musician that we already had booked and we didn’t know what to do with them,” said Adam Baldwin, the museum’s Chief Programs Officer.

That was a few years ago. Now, dozens of bands and musicians have graced the stage of the museum’s elevator.

“Elevator music is usually really boring music,” said Tyler Desjarlais with Jam’ Til Its Jelly. “But this puts a different spin on it.”

Desjarlais performed in the elevator during the August First Friday.

