Getting to know the candidates for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL) — Annetta Pope, James Hughes and Joseph Robeson are, so far, the candidates running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 1 in Wichita County.

All three candidates’ careers have focused on service.



“Serving on the Girl Scouts, continuing to serve in the military and then coming back and serving on [Wichita Falls] City Council,” Annetta Pope said.

“Being a police officer for the last 13 years, I have a vast knowledge of the law: criminal and civil,” James Robeson said.



“Eight years of working in the justice of the peace office, dealing with all the cases: the civil cases, the criminal cases,” James Hughes said.



Following in the footsteps of longtime Justice of the Peace Janice Sons, the three candidates explained how they would make their mark on the office.



“Just being myself. I’m always going to take a look and listen to both sides of the story. And just serve with integrity and just letting the people know that I’m here to serve them,” Pope said.



“Just being myself, knowing the duties and the scope of the job and just being fair and impartial,” Robeson said.



“Working with the staff. There are three clerks that work with the justice of the peace. So, managing that staff, managing that office,” Hughes said.

Managing that office is something outgoing Justice Janice Sons has done for more than three decades. So how does one make the office better following in Judge Sons’ footsteps?



“I think it’s really dealing with the new challenges that are ahead of us. I think with the technology challenges within the county that we’ve all been going through and the new legislative updates that are coming down from Austin, I think those are the challenges I’m ready to face,” Hughes said.



“I just believe with my experience and background, I will be able to fill a large portion of that she leaves,” Robeson said.

“I just want to make sure the office continues to run efficiently and effective as my predecessor. And I don’t foresee any changes unless the laws change,” Pope said.



But only one candidate can win. And just who that will be is for the voters to decide.

Those wanting to be in the running for the soon to open justice of the peace position need to have all the proper paperwork and fees filed by December 9.

All the current candidates are scheduled to face off during the Republican primary in March 2020.

