Giddy Up! – Horses visit McDonald’s drive-thru

(WBBH/NBC News) Horses are becoming an increasingly common site at one McDonald’s in LaBelle, Florida.

Sevyn Shock is one of the riders who visit.

She recently brought “Honey” to the fast-food chain.

It’s part of training for their horses at HWLM Horsemanship. It stands for, “Her Wild Little Mustang.”

“If their owner wants to take them to an event that’s in town and it’s busy that’s something we try to get them prepared for,” Shock explains.

Taking the horses to McDonald’s is the last step of their training at the ranch.

Julia Sutherland is the HWLM owner and Shock’s mom. HWLM provides training and problem solving for both the horse and the owner.

“It feels good because you’re not just helping this horse be confident and safe for the rider,” said Sutherland. “But you’re helping that rider work through fears.”

HWLM is a nonprofit that also works with children in the 4H program and other kids dealing with trauma or behavioral issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

