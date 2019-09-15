“Give Bock” block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s shelves looking a little bare, one local downtown entity is tapping into the problem.

“Give back,” is a phrase we’ve all heard throughout our lives. The Wichita Falls Brewing Company replaced a single letter to signify “giving bock” to the area food bank, through beer.

“We brewed a beer for the food bank called Give Bock, it’s a brown ale/bock,” Wichita Falls Brewing Company President and Co-Owner Matt Bitsche said. “We got to kind of talk about some things that we wanted to do going into year two and one of those things was helping the community and giving back and getting involved more.”

For every $6.00 bock pint sold in-house, the brewing company is donating a dollar to the food bank.

Just as more than one of six people in the area are food insecure, one of six dollars will help them.

“They just wanted to be able to give back to their community and I just think that says a lot, not only for them but the people that we have here in Wichita Falls,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said. “They always want to step up and help out their neighbors in need and so Matt and his crew have been really great to work with.”

Locals enjoyed a bock party with festivities. All donations from the party go towards fighting food insecurity for thousands of Texomans.

“You tend to do a better job when you’re having fun and enjoying it and so anytime we get to do that, we like to bring people together and that’s what beers all about,” Bitsche said.

“It’s just a good time to come out, have fun, even if you don’t drink beer you can just come and enjoy some fellowship with your friends and we’re also taking monetary donations for the food bank as well,” Nickens said.

Foam and food, a good pairing for a good cause.

The brewing company is donating a portion of “Give Bock” beer sales the entire month of September.