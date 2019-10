(KFDX/KJTL) — Following the tide pod challenge, a popular whiskey brand has launched pods of its own that are safe when consumed responsibly.

Glenlivet is unveiling their new capsule collection, saying “no ice, no stirrer, no glass. We’re redefining how whiskey can be enjoyed.”

The shot of whiskey is encased in a pod made of seaweed extract that is see-through.

The launch came during London cocktail week.

For now, they’re only available across the pond.