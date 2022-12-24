WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Houses and cars aren’t the only places that get decorated for Christmas, restaurants get decked out too.

If you haven’t gotten the chance to see the Golden Chick on Seymour Highway you’ll want to stop in. They just won a national store Christmas decorating contest, so you probably want to go

and check it out.

Their lobby is draped in multiple Christmas lights, snowflakes, stockings and even some nutcrackers. General Manager Rex Allen said that he hasn’t seen any other store like his around town.

“Everybody and anybody that comes in, first thing they do is just look around and are like, ‘Woah this is, this is really cool’. I’ve been around to a few restaurants in town and I haven’t seen anything quite like this, really,” Allen said.

They competed against 12 stores across Texoma to win that title.