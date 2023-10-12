WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Swing by the latest golfing destination with state-of-the-art tracking technology to instantly boost your golfing game.

The Golf Factory Wichita Falls opened its doors on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, in the heart of downtown. As the area’s first indoor Trackman Simulator Facility, the Golf Factory boasts over 200 hyper-realistic courses, 47 iconic tour venues, interactive games for junior golfers and more.

Trackman is the leading technology in golf swing analysis and provides an unparalleled golfing experience, according to the Golf Factory’s website.

Plus, the golf destination plans to add 130 courses to the simulator each month.

Play for $40 per hour in one of their top-notch simulator bays and actively improve your golfing skills, whether it’s just for personal practice, date nights, corporate events or birthday parties.

Refining these skills has never been easier with the Golf Factory’s in-house personal Director of Instruction Craig Brown, a critically acclaimed PGA golf professional.

Brown offers hour-long personal instruction for golfers of all skill levels at rates of $45 for juniors and $75 for adults.

The Golf Factory is open now on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn how you can become a member for $175 per month, visit their website.