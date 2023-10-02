WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several groups of golfers, including KFDX Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, enjoyed Monday’s weather while helping a good cause.

The annual Golf Fore Habitat for Humanity tournament was held at the Wichita Falls Country Club. Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity executive director Will Goodner said this is the 13th year for the event, and all proceeds will directly benefit Habitat for Humanity’s mission: To build affordable housing for the community.

“Our goal is to just have a successful event and raise some money,” Goodner said. “This isn’t our biggest fundraiser, it’s just a fun way to get the community involved, get some people out to kind of see and hear what Habitat for Humanity does, and to just stay out in the public and make sure people know we are here and try to some events for the community as well as build some homes.”

Goodner said if you were unable to attend the event, they are always in need of donations and volunteers. If you would like to help, click here.