“Gone with the Wind” mansion going up for sale

News
Posted: / Updated:
Gone with the Wind

Now is your chance to live like Scarlett O’hara and Rhett Butler.

The Antebellum Mansion inspiring Ashley Wilke’s estate from “Gone with the Wind” is up for sale.

Although the movie wasn’t actually shot on its property, this 1836 home is said to be the author’s inspiration behind the stunning home.

The twelve bedrooms, twelve bathroom Georgia manor has all of its old world southern charm with a reported $2 million worth of renovations.

The bidding is set to begin at $1 million starting on July 4.

