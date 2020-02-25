Good Samaritan describes dramatic Florida canal rescue

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPTV/NBC News) — Dramatic video shows a group of Good Samaritans racing the clock to save a woman who had driven into a Boca Raton, Florida canal.

Molly Pedrone, the rescued driver, says she suffered a seizure on her way home from work and plunged into the water shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Shawn Turner and his young son witnessed the crash.

Turner says he drove over a curb, hopped out of his car, and dove into the water without thinking twice.

“I didn’t have time to hesitate,” Turner says. “I had time to take off my pants and go in.”

Cell phone video from the scene showed Turner climbing through the vehicle’s passenger side window to reach Pedrone.

“It’s going down!” a bystander could be heard shouting as the vehicle rapidly sank. “Get out! Get out! Get out!”

