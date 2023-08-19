IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man was arrested in a road incident that turned into an assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, Iowa Park Police were sent near the area of FM 367 and Texowa Street for a disturbance.

A woman said she was driving when she noticed a gray car driving recklessly and trying to start a disturbance with her. She said the vehicle drove around her and stopped her in the street. She said a man approached her vehicle and struck the mirror, causing damage. She said she got out of her vehicle when the man went back to his car to get a weapon.

She told the officer the man, later identified as Michael Schreiber, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her onto the hood of her car. She said Schreiber struck her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Two men, brothers, tried to stop the assault by grabbing Schreiber, but one, a disabled man, was struck too, causing him to fall to the ground and injuring his elbow.

Fearing for the safety of the woman and his brother, the second man, who has a Texas license to carry, pulled a handgun and stopped the assault.

The woman said she tried to keep Schreiber from leaving, but her hand got caught on his car door, and she was dragged an unknown distance.

Schreiber was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, his car, and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

His bonds were set at $42,500, and he was released from jail custody Saturday.