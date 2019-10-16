Google showcases new hardware

(NBC News) — Google is putting an emphasis on artificial intelligence with the launch of its newest devices.

The new Pixel 4 and XL smartphones have potential to keep consumers inside the company’s ecosystem of services through more extensive use of Google’s voice assistant.

A new “motion sense” feature using radar for gesture control was also among the phone’s new features, along with an upgraded camera.

Google also unveiled wireless earbuds, Pixelbuds, set for release in spring, as well as “Nest WiFi,” a mesh router system that doubles as a smart speaker.

“Our goal with our hardware is actually to connect the hardware together in more meaningful ways to give better services,” says Google’s Rishi Chandra.

