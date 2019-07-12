Gossom requests more details into Chief Justice inquiry into his conduct

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he is sending a letter to the Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice for details of a charge lodged against him by District Judge Barney Fudge alleging Gossom is being paid for functions he has not performed.

Fudge filed a request for a state court of inquiry into the allegation, and Chief Justice Nathan Hecht assigned Senior Administrative Judge David Peeples of San Antonio to conduct the inquiry.

Texoma’s Homepage officials obtained a copy of the complaint or affidavit signed by Fudge describing the alleged misconduct.

It was filed June 18, and Fudge ordered it sealed at that time.

It states a county judge is entitled to receive a salary supplement equal to 18% of his salary if at least 40% of the functions he performs are judicial in nature.

It further states the only judicial functions Gossom performs involve presiding over juvenile detention hearings.

It also states Gossom has signed affidavits swearing 40% of the functions he performs are judicial.

Finally, it alleges the judicial functions by Gossom do not achieve the 40% requirement.

Gossom said his supplement totals more than $25,000 a year on top of his almost $100,000 annual salary and an $8,500 juvenile board subsidy other judges and the DA also receive. He said he’s confident his supplement has been correct because 40% of his duties, not his time, are spent on judicial matters, and he has all duties the law requires.

As of yet, it is not clear when the court of inquiry will begin.