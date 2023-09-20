AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas schools and school districts are among many across the state receiving grants for career training.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that 42 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $11 million have been awarded across the State of Texas. These grants have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public junior, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools.

The Office of the Governor says these grants will be used to purchase equipment necessary to establish or expand career and technical education programs offering Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree for good-paying, high-demand careers. Within the first year, the new equipment will be used to initially train more than 8,300 students.

The Office of the Governor says the JET grants will be used to purchase and install equipment at the following public junior, technical, and state colleges:

Amarillo College: a $331,268 grant to help train 80 students as welders.

The JET grants will be used to purchase and install equipment at the following Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter schools:

Academy ISD: a $192,850 grant to help train 150 students as welders.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. The Office of the Governor says that equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

To learn more about TWC’s JET grant program, you can go here.