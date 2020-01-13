1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Rider student arrested for carrying gun Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race

Gov. Abbott appoints Rep. Morgan Meyer, Harrison Keller to Education Commission of the States

News
Posted: / Updated:
Governor Abbott Web Picture_1452295145470-54787063.jpg

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Representative Morgan Meyer and Higher Education Commissioner Harrison Keller to the Education Commission of the States for terms at the pleasure of the Governor.

Senator Larry Taylor, Senator Pete Flores, Representative Dan Huberty, and Commissioner of Education Mike Morath will continue to serve on the Commission. 

The Education Commission of the States gathers and analyzes data concerning education needs and resources as well as encourages research in all aspects of education.

The Commission was established over 50 years ago as an interstate compact on education policy.     

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News