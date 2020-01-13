Gov. Abbott appoints Rep. Morgan Meyer, Harrison Keller to Education Commission of the States

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Representative Morgan Meyer and Higher Education Commissioner Harrison Keller to the Education Commission of the States for terms at the pleasure of the Governor.

Senator Larry Taylor, Senator Pete Flores, Representative Dan Huberty, and Commissioner of Education Mike Morath will continue to serve on the Commission.

The Education Commission of the States gathers and analyzes data concerning education needs and resources as well as encourages research in all aspects of education.

The Commission was established over 50 years ago as an interstate compact on education policy.