Gov. Abbott debuts Vietnam War book for Vietnam Veterans in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – To honor over half a million Texans who served in Vietnam, a special Texas limited edition Vietnam War book called: ’50th Commemoration book A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice‘ is available compliments of Governor Greg Abbott.

The newly published book details heroic actions taken and sacrifices made in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, provides modern-day reflections of veterans and pays tribute to all who served in Vietnam.

Texas is home to 1.7 million veterans. Of that, a significant proportion is made up of over 500,000 men and women who served in Vietnam.

“As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I thank Governor Abbott for honoring our service and providing this book so that our duty and service to our country is not forgotten,” Eliseo “Al” Cantu, Jr., Chairman of Texas Veterans Commission and U.S. Army retired veteran said. “I urge all Texas Vietnam veterans to seek out this special book and claim the benefits we have earned.”

In Wichita Falls, Vietnam era veterans may pick up their copy from the Texas Veterans Commission office located on the Sheppard Air Force Base, 82MSS/MSP, Bldg. 402, Room 234.

To contact the office call 940-716-8599.