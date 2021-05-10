Gov. Abbott gets conservative primary challenge in 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas state senator announced Monday he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.

Former Republican Sen. Don Huffines launched his campaign via Twitter Monday morning. He is trying to challenge Abbott from the right. On his website, Huffines calls himself “an actual Republican” and says he will prioritize completion of the southern border wall, pass election laws and eliminate property taxes.

Together we will finish the wall, lower our taxes, and protect our elections.



It’s past time to root out corruption in the Austin swamp.



Leadership. No excuses. (An Actual Republican)



Join me >>> https://t.co/DZMUW33iIh pic.twitter.com/dS0we5MGi4 — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) May 10, 2021

Huffines represented Texas Senate District 16 from 2015 to 2019, which covers a portion of Dallas County. He lost re-election in November 2018 to Sen. Nathan Johnson.

We have reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office for comment, but so far we have not received a statement.

No Democrats have yet announced their intention to challenge Abbott, although actor Matthew McConaughey has said he is considering a gubernatorial run, and a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll found he might have a chance at beating Abbott.