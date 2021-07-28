Gov. Abbott issues executive order restricting transportation of migrants who pose COVID-19 risk

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Abbott, who faces a contested reelection primary next year, is pushing looser gun laws than he ever previously embraced and proposing unprecedented state actions, including promises to build more walls on the Mexican border. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issues an executive order restricting ground transportation of migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities.

Executive Order GA-37 also directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of such violation and reroute such vehicles back to its point of origin or port of entry.

DPS also has the authority to impound a vehicle that violates that executive order.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” Gov. Abbott said. “This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”