Gov. Abbott: ‘Just because this hurricane and flooding has come, it doesn’t mean that COVID has left’

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — During an interview, Governor Greg Abbott addressed he impact that Hurrican Hanna could have on COVID-19 cases and Texas’ ongoing response to the number of positive cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rio Grande Valley – Hardest hit area for COVID-19 and Hurricane Hanna

Governor Greg Abbot says the state will be providing all resources needed in the Rio Grande Valley such as food, beds, shelter or PPE.

Abbott mentioned RGV residents need to understand they should limit gathering in large groups even during the natural

disaster.

“It’s so incredibly important, that everyone in the Rio Grande Valley understands that just because this hurricane and flooding has come it doesn’t mean that COVID has left.”

Abbott says as Valley residents go on with the recovery process to not forget their masks and continue social distancing.

Governor Greg Abbott says he is very concerned an additional spread of COVID-19 will happen in the Rio Grande Valley.

“There are so many cases of COVID in the Rio Grande Valley simply from large gatherings of family members.” Said Abbott.

Two Different Emergency Orders in Place

Governor Abbott says there are now two orders in place, one related to COVID and one related to the disaster.

“All local officials in the Rio Grande Valley area, have their hurricane response or disaster executive response powers and that includes a different way of being able to shut things down,” said Abbott.

The governor added the state will continue to support the Rio Grande Valley as it continues to tackle COVID-19 and now the remnants of Hurricane Hanna.