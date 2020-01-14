Gov. Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Five To Red River Boundary Commission

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed William “Bill” Douglass and appointed Reginald B. “Reggie” Smith, Jr., David Bristol, Anthony Ricciardelli, and William “Willie” Steele to the Red River Boundary Commission.

Reginald B. "Reggie" Smith, Jr. is the chair of the commission.

The Red River Boundary Commission is established to oversee the redrawing of the boundary between Texas and the State of Oklahoma in the Texoma area.

The Commission shall confer and act jointly with representatives appointed on behalf of the State of Oklahoma.

