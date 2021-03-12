Gov. Abbott says mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents coming to Rio Grande Valley

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced there will be a mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV).

“We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID,” said Abbott in the release.

The mass clinic will be held by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said a release.

During a press conference held in Mission, Texas, the governor called on the Biden administration to allocate vaccines for federal agents working at the border.

“These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas,” said Abbott.

The release from the governor only read the clinic will be held “next week,” no other details have been provided at this time.