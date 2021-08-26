Gov. Abbott sending more medical staff, ventilators to hospitals across Texas

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be sending more medical staff, ventilators and other equipment to health care facilities throughout the state to help deal with the increasing cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott announced that DSHS will deploy an additional 2,500 medical staff to health care facilities, “including hospitals and nursing homes.”

Medical facilities are also getting previously requested medical equipment from DSHS, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, heart monitors, IV pumps, feeding pumps, and hospital beds, the release states.

Governor Abbott encourages Texans to get the vaccine.

“The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19,” Governor Abbott said in the news release. “Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider near you.”

The state previously sent out 5,600 medical personnel, mainly consisting of nurses and respiratory therapists. The number of additional medical staff deployed is now at 8,100, according to the news release.

This operation follows the Governor’s directive on August 9th that DSHS utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health care facilities to mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. The additional deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.